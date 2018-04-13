Kabaka in Bukomansimbi to celebrate 63rd birthday

By Shamim Nateebwa.

Hundreds of Buganda loyalists are today expected to throng Villa Maria Catholic Parish in Buddu County in Bukomansimbi district for celebration of the Kabaka’s 63rd birthday.

The occasion is to be graced by officials from central government, Buganda officials, prominent politicians and some members of the diplomatic community.

The kingdom Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga says the Kabaka choose to have this year’s celebrations in Buddu county after the area leaders requested him to tour the area,

Celebrations kicked off about two weeks with special prayers in different churches and mosques, a run for sickle cell fundraising held on April 8th, as well as community service.

Other activities including games such as cycling, squash, chess, golf, volleyball and swimming all featured in the buildup to today’s event.

This year’s Kabaka’s birthday proceeds will be dedicated to creating awareness on the sickle cell disease.