Kabafunzaki corruption case adjourned to February

By Ruth Anderah.

The hearing of a corruption case against the suspended labour minister Herbert Kabafunzaki has been pushed to February 25th and March 8th 2019 by the Anti-corruption court.

The trial was scheduled to resume today but it could not as trial Judge Margaret Tibulya was reportedly away in a conference.

Minister Kabafunzaki was interdicted last year by president M7 after he was caught red-handed on April 8th 2017 receiving a 5 million shillings bribe from Muhammad Hamid at Serena Hotel in Kampala.

According to prosecution, the said money was to act as inducement so that the minister could drop sexual harassment charges levied against Muhammad Hamid by his employee at Aya.

He is facing trial before Justice Margaret Tibulya alongside his personal assistant Brian Mugabo.

The duo are out on bail.