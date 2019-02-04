Justice Kanyeihamba pleads, wants Kigezi bank back

By Moses Kyeyune.

Retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice George Wilson Kanyeihamba has this morning pleaded with the House committee on Commissions Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises to have Kigezi Bank of Commerce reinstated.

Kanyeihamba, contests that Kigezi Bank of Commerce was illegally swallowed by the National Bank of Commerce co-founded by former premier Amama Mbabazi and his colleague Amos Nzeyi.

He says, by this matter, whose contestation is before court Kigezi Bank should not simply wither under cold receivership.

However, the committee chairperson, Bugweri County MP Abdu Katuntu has asked the former judge to stick to the cort process, advising that matters of Kigezi Bank were never a subject of the committee and can not be discussed.