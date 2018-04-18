Justice Dollo lectures police on the way its officers handle people

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

The Deputy Chief Justice Owinyi Dollo has asked police to reflect upon its image and the way its officers handle people.

After quizzing the Director of Operations Asuman Mugyenyi yesterday over selective handling of legislators’ consultative meetings on age limit bill, Justice Dollo asked him and his fellow top officers to try and compare today’s police and that of the 1960s.

He said that police is supposed to be the epitome of law and order and thus it should not be seen acting contrary to that role.

Several other senior government officials including the Secretary to the Treasury Keith Muhkanizi, Head of Public Service John Mitala and Chief of Defence Forces Gen David Muhoozi also appeared before the Constitutional Court sitting in Mbale for cross examination during proceedings of the age limit petition.