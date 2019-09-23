Justice Chibita elected to global association of prosecutors’ committee

By Juliet Nalwooga

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Justice Mike Chibita has been elected to the executive committee of the International Association of Prosecutors.

According to a statement from the office of the DPP, this was at the IAP 24th general meeting held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Directorate states that Uganda is proud of this achievement, a recognition of country’s commitment to building a responsive, efficient and effective prosecution service.

The International Association of Prosecutors is an organization that brings together prosecutors from all over the world, boasting of a diverse membership of over 177 countries.

It sets standards for professional and ethical conduct of prosecutors, along with their training and mentoring.