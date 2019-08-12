Justice Byabakama’s appointment as EC boss challenged

Ruth Anderah

City lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi is at it again. This time, he has turned his guns on the Electoral Commission chairman Justice Simon Byabakama.

He has petitioned the High Court seeking orders for Byabakama to vacate the office of chairman Electoral Commission which he assumed without resigning his duties as justice of the Court of Appeal.

In his application Mabirizi contends that it is unlawful for justice Byabakama to continue holding 2 government offices at the same time.

According to Mabirizi this compromises the independence of the judiciary in deciding over electoral petitions since it is one of their own who heads the institution which would have sanctioned the illegality being challenged.

Mabirizi adds that the judiciary still maintains Byabakama on its official website as a justice of the court of Appeal, meaning he is still employed as a judge.

Byabakama is due to organize his first General election in 2021.