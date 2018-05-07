Justice Bamugemeire threatens to issue warrant of arrest for minister Amongi

By Ruth Anderah.

The chairperson of the commission of inquiry on land matters Justice Catherine Bamugemeire has threatened to issue a warrant of arrest tomorrow against lands minister Betty Amongi.

Justice Bamugemeire has this morning issued final criminal summons against the minister after her failure to honor the third summons.

She says that if minister Amongi fails to appear before the commission at 9am tomorrow, it will have no option but to issue an arrest warrant.

Bamugereire adds that the warrant of arrest will be served to the Prime Minister, Speaker of Parliament, Inspector General of Police and all the border authorities to secure her attendance.

This is after Minister Amongi sent a letter the commission indicating that the Prime Minister had advised her not to avail to the commission the Land Fund documents before cabinet approves them and she asked for more time to first consult cabinet today.

Minister Amongi was first summoned on April 3rd 2018 to come and throw more light on issues pertaining the land fund.

According to the summons Amongi is also to explain how she acquired the land located on plot 29 Acacia Avenue Kololo hill in Kampala that allegedly belonged to departed Asians.