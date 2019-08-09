Judiciary proposes ban on camera usage in court

By Juliet Nalwooga

The judiciary is considering banning journalists with cameras from covering court sessions.

This comes after the recent incident when the Buganda Road court magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu was pelted with a water bottle as she delivered her judgment in Makerere University Researcher Dr Stellah Nyanzi’s case.

The Chief Justice Bart Katureebe says some advocates only seek to address and impress media by politicking cases instead of being professional and objective.

He made the remarks while officiating at the Judges and Advocates’ training on the new court rules and procedures held in Kampala.

Speaking at the same event, the Uganda Law Society President, Simon Peter Kinobe called for increased professionalism among advocates.