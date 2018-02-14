Judges’ vetting not affected by petition

By Moses Kyeyune

Parliament has said that the petition against three judges, does not bar the appointments committee from continuing with the vetting exercise.

Parliament’s Appointments Committee, is today expected to start the vetting of judges who were recently appointed to new positions.

Last week, President Museveni appointed four and ten judges to the Court of Appeal and the High Court respectively.

In his petition Male Kiwanuka, challenges the elevation of Justice Stephen Musota, Christopher Madrama and Alex Ajiji, on grounds that are still under investigation by the Judicial Service Commission, on allegations of incompetence, compromise and misconduct among other issues.

However Chris Obore, parliament’s Director of Communications and Public Affairs says that the Committee Chaired by the Speaker, will deal with all the petitions based on their merits and a clear assessment report will be handed to the appointing authority.

Court of Appeal nominees included; Justice Christopher Madrama, Justice Stephen Musota, Justice Percy Tuhaise and Justice Ezekiel Muhanguzi.

Mr Paul Gadenya, Ms Joyce Kavuma, Olive Kazaarwe Mukwaya, Alex Ajiji, Tadeo Asiimwe and Emmanuel Baguma were appointed to the High Court,

Others are; Musa Sekaana, Richard Wabwire, Ms Jane Abodo, and Ms Cornelia Sabiiti.

These will appear before the committee chaired by the Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga, to defend their appointment in a process that ends on Thursday.