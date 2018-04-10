Judges again defend Mbale choice for age limit hearing

By Benjamin Jumbe

Judges handling the age limit petitions have further defended the decision to have the matter heard from the Eastern town of Mbale.

The decision attracted strong criticism especially from the opposition and Civil Society Organisations that accused the judiciary of keeping citizens away from adjudication of matters of national importance.

However, Deputy Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo says the judiciary has a discretion to take the case in any of its premises within the country, maintaining that there was no hidden motive in having the case taken to Mbale.

He is backed by Justice Remmy Kasule who says the move was intended to send a message to the ordinary people that courts can carry out their responsibilities in any part of the country.

Hearing continues today after four of the nine petitions were dismissed yesterday for want of prosecution.

5 justices are hearing the constitutional petition against the controversial age limit law.