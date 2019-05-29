Jubilation as foot pilgrims arrive at Namugongo

It was jubilation as hundreds of foot pilgrims from Gulu Archdiocese arrived at the Namugongo Catholic Shrine in Wakiso District ahead of the Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations slated for June 3.

Believers praising God and waving flags arrived at the Catholic Shrine at around 3.30pm amid tight security comprising of the army and police dressed both in uniform and civilian wear.

The pilgrims who set off from Gulu Archdiocese early this month to prepare for this year’s celebrations carried jerrycans and bottles to carry the blessed water from the martyrs’ shrine.

Rev. Fr. Samuel Mwaka Okidi, the chairman of the publicity committee for Gulu Archdiocese says that about 400 foot pilgrims including other groups that joined the trek along the way arrived safety today.

Earlier on, the Archbishop of Gulu, John Baptist Odama who received the pilgrims at Namugongo described the Martyrs’ day celebrations as an opportunity for the Archdiocese to learn from the martyrs’ faithful obedience to Jesus Christ and to seek their intercession.