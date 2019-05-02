Journalists want UCC to withdraw its suspension threats

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Journalists under their umbrella Uganda Journalists Association has asked the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to withdraw the suspension orders issued to several media houses with immediate effect.

The association’s president Bashir Mbaziira says the latest crackdown by UCC on Ugandan media is a step in the wrong direction by the “regulators” as the media fraternity seeks to have a freely conducive and productively progressive media landscape in Uganda.

He has now asked the national Communication Regulator to respect the rights of journalists and desist from continuously harassing them.

He has also called for a dialogue between the regulator and the media so that their relationship is harmonized.