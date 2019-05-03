Journalists call for UCC boss Mutabazi’s resignation

By Damali mukhaye.

Journalists have called for the resignation of the executive director of the Uganda communication commission Godfrey Mutabazi for always attacking the media.

This follow a directive by Mutabazi to media house to suspend their staff for breaching the minimum broadcasting standards when they offer live coverage for the Bobi Wine protest on Monday.

Speaking during the celebrations to commemorate World Press Freedom day, once of the renowned journalist in the media working with daily monitor Abubaker Lubowa claimed that Mutabazi lacks a media background and that’s why he cannot relate well with the media.

He asked the president to consider appointing a media boss for the national regulator.

Speaking on behalf of the Journalists associations in Uganda, Mercy Namirembe says they have given UCC only a few days to withdraw its suspension order of they drag the regulator to court and also lead peaceful demonstrations demanding for their rights.

Related Stories………..

Journalists want UCC to withdraw its suspension threats

Parliament’s hands tied on UCC directive