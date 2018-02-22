Journalists blocked from Kirumira trial at Naguru

Journalists and relatives of detained former Buyende District Police Commander, ASP Muhammad Kirumira have been blocked from attending his trial at the Police Court where he’s facing charges of extortion, unlawful exercise of authority and corruption.

Security has been deployed to enforce what they say orders not to all any civilian in court.

Two journalists have allegedly been assaulted by police officers as they tried to take pictures.

The assaulted journalist are Suleiman Mutebi and Ponsiano Nsimbi of Vision Group.

Our Reporter Joseph Kato is at Naguru and now reports