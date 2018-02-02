Jose and Weasle fight back tears during Requiem mass

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Paying tribute to the late Moses Sekibogo commonly known as Mozey Radio during a requiem Mass at Rubaga Cathedral, The Katikiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga has urged all Ugandans to dedicate all their energies to whatever they do. Mayiga said the late was able to win the hearts of many Ugandans because he sung with passion and interest.

He said one does not need to give out money to get loved and gain favor from the population.

Meanwhile the Katikiro also appealed to artists to enjoy life responsibly and avoid situations that could lead to loss of life arguing that the country has lost one too many citing AK 47, Dance Kumapeesa and now Radio.

The mass is being attended by several dignitaries including the secretary general of NRM Justine Lumumba, Peace Mutuuzo among others.

Lukwago calls for more investigations

The Kampala lord Mayor Erias Lukwago tasked security organization to wrong elements in Uganda that are claiming lives of Ugandans.

Speaking during Moses Ssekibogo’s requiem mass at Lubega this afternoon, Lukwago said that insecurity is roaming across the country but accountability has ever been given.

He said that even before murder of Radio, many other citizens have been severally murdered in areas like Greater masaka, Wakiso and others area, no long-lasting remedies has ever been provided.

He has now asked police to arrest perpetrators behind moseys murder.

However the NRM secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba acknowledge that much as the NRM government has fought to achieve total peace in Uganda the journey is not yet fruitful

The Myanja Brothers Joseph Mayanja (Jose Chameleone & Brother could barely hold back their tears during their shot speeches.

Weasel

“While starting out with Mowzey, we promised each other heaven on earth and we lived it. We traveled the world, won medals and enjoyed and now my brother has left me. I have lost a brother”

Chameleone

“Thank you Radio for loving me, I hear many say they are radio’s number one fans, no you telling lies, i am his number one fan. we met and loved each other fought each other and got back together. He sang for me as a friend, God rest his Soul. Moses Has gone home”