Joint security officers quell Bobi Wine protestors

By Moses Ndhaye.

A joint force of UPDF soldiers and police officers were deployed in several parts of Kampala today to quell protests following the cancellation of Bobi Wine’s concert at One Love Beach in Busabala.

The Boxing Day concert was halted by police citing failure by the organisers to fulfil all the requirements for such events.

Today various youth groups took anger to the streets and blocked roads, lighting fire in middle of Kiira road and Katwe and other parts of the city.

Police was earlier engaged in running battles with the youth groups.