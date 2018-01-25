Jinja East by-election set for March 15th

By Moses Ndhaye

The Electoral Commission has set March 15th as the polling date for Jinja East constituency by-election.

The commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama says nomination of candidates will be conducted on the 14th February at the Jinja district headquarters.

He says display of the voters’ registers will be done from 12th to 21st of February across the 47 polling centers in the constituency.

He says currently there are over 28,400 registered voters in the Jinja East constituency who are expected to participate in the exercise.

According to the program released this morning, campaigns will run from February 19th to 13th March.

The parliamentary seat fell vacant after the Court of Appeal nullified the election of Igeme Nabeta over election malpractice.

The petition was filed by the opposition Forum for Democratic Change’s Paul Mwiru who previously held the same seat.

Five people have so far expressed interest in running for the Jinja East Constituency seat including NRM’s Igeme Nabeta and FDC’s Paul Mwiru.

Others are Christine Abuze a former Jinja District councilor coming as an FDC leaning independent, Faizal Mayemba a businessman in Jinja town- an independent and Julius Zziwa the Jinja municipality NRM Chairperson who is also contesting as independent.