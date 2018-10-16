Jennifer Musisi wants Lukwago’s salary seized

Ruth Anderah.

Out-going Kampala Executive Director Jennifer Musisi has applied to court to issue an order attaching the salary of the Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago that is deposited to an account in Tropical Bank.

Musisi says she has been compelled to file a garnish order against Lukwago after he failed to pay her 47 million shillings being costs of a suit that the High court awarded to Musisi.

In July 2012, the then High court judge Eldard Mwangusya dismissed with costs Lukwago’s application that was accusing Musisi of over stepping her mandate and passing off as the city head by convening meetings with city traders.

Musisi then filed a bill of costs that was taxed at 47.5 million shillings; which money she says Lukwago has refused to pay despite repeated demands and reminders.

According to the application filed before the High court -Execution division, through her lawyers of Kasirye Byaruhanga advocates, Musisi says she has reliable information that Lukwago has accumulated amounts of money on his account in Tropical Bank and therefore court should issue an order to attach her 47 million shillings.

This application comes at a time when Lukwago is accusing Musisi before the High court of being one of the people withholding his salary arrears and emoluments amounting to over 536 million shillings.