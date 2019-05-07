JEEMA condems the brutality and illegal acts of LDU

By Prossy kisakye.

The opposition Justice Forum (JEEMA) has condemned the brutality and illegal acts unleashed to the public by the newly launched Security reserve force (LDU’s).

This has been revealed by JEEMA’s party president Asuman Basalirwa while addressing the journalists at the party headquarters in Mengo.

Basalirwa said it’s bad for the force that has been recruited to offer security to start siding with the police to violate the rights of Ugandans

The incidents of brutality by the LDU’s was experienced last week at Luzira trading center when Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi supporters who were escorting him from prison were beaten.

