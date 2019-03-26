JEEMA calls for a law to regulate use of public funds in electoral process

By Damali Mukhaye.

Justice Forum president Asuman Basalirwa has tasked the new Inter-Party Organization for Dialogue leadership to spear head the drafting electoral law reforms that will regulate the use of public funds during the electoral process.

According to Basalirwa, many leaders occupying the government offices have persistently used public resources to finance their campaigns and have gone scot free.

He says that now that the Democratic Party under Nobert Mao has taken over IPOD summit, they should use this platform to initiate talks with different stakeholders to have the necessary legal framework in place to stop this vice ahead of the forth coming elections.