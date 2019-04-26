1st lady Launches online students loan schemes system

By Damali Mukhaye.

Education minister Janet Museveni has launched the Integrated Loan Management Information System and online application system to enable students in rural areas access the loans online for the forth coming academic year 2019.2020.

She says students from rural districts have been left out since they were finding it hard moving long distances to apply for the students’ loan.

Mr’s Museveni says the new system will enable all students across the country will benefit since they can access the application online wherever they are.

She however urged the beneficiaries to work hard and ensure that they repay the loan within the stipulated time frame so that other students can also benefit.