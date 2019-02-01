Janet cautions local government on inspection money

By Damali Mukhaye.

The minister of education Janet Museveni has cautioned local government leaders against releasing all funds given to districts and municipal councils for inspection of schools at once.

The minister says she has received information that the money is being shared among the inspectors without carrying out its sole purpose with an excuse that it is not only the inspectorate involved in monitoring schools at that level.

She notes that the funds for inspection should therefore be given in phases and used only for this purpose to improve learning.