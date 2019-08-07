Janani Luwum’s wife dies

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The widow of the former martyred Archbishop of the church of Uganda Janani Luwum has passed on at the age of 93.

Mama Mary Luwum passed on yesterday at 3pm at International hospital Kampala after she was diagnosed with cancer of gall bladder.

Archbishop Stanly Ntagali has described the late Mama as a faithful witness to her lord and savior who was never ashamed of the gospel and just like her husband she inspired many and legacy will live on.

Her burial arrangement are yet to be released by the family.

Mama Luwum leaves behind six children and many grandchildren.

The late Archbishop Janani Luwum was martyred at Nakasero, Kampala by the then president Idi Amin Dada on 16th February, 1977.