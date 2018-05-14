Jamil Mukulu pre-trial hearing kicks off today

By Ruth Anderah.

The pre-trial hearing of terrorism and murder charges against former leader of the Allied Democratic Forces Jamil Mukulu is expected to begin this morning before Justice Eve Luswata of the High Court’s International Crimes Division in Kampala.

Mukulu, who is charged together with 34 others on terrorism and murder, was first detained at Nalufenya Police Station in Jinja District and appeared before the Jinja Chief Magistrate’s Court in 2015 before he was transferred to Luzira prison in Kampala.

Mukulu is charged with one count of terrorism, seven counts of murder, nine counts of aggravated robbery, one count of aiding and abetting terrorism and one count of crimes against humanity.

Other charges are; four counts of attempted murder and one count of belonging to a terrorist organisation.

Mukulu is accused of terrorizing people of Rwenzori and is also linked to a spate of murders of Muslim clerics in the country between 2013 and 2015 and killing of two policemen at a Bugiri Police Station in Busoga.

Mukulu was arrested in Tanzania in April 2015 and extradited to Uganda.