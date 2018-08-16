Jailed Kassiano Wadri wins Arua poll

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Independent Candidate and former Terego county Mp Kassiano Wadri is the Mp elect for Arua Municipality.

Wadri who is currently in police detention was declared winner of the race which attracted 12 contestants after garnering 6,421 votes against his closest rival NRM’s Nusura Tiperu who got 4798 votes.

Opposition FDC’s candidate Bruce Musema came third with 1,369 votes

The final results were announced by the Arua returning officer Ruth Angom

Meanwhile speaking shortly after the announcement Samuel Lubega Makaku one of the members who were spearheading Wadri’s campaign team could not hide their excitement

Wadri will replace the former Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga who was shot dead in June this year