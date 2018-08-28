Jailed former IGP Gen. Kayihura’s bail hearing set for today

By Ruth Anderah.

The jailed former Inspector General of Police Gen.Kale Kayihura is expected to re-appear before the General Court Martial this morning for hearing of his bail application.

Gen. Kayihura was last week Friday 24th August charged with three counts relating to failure to protect war materials and aiding/abetting kidnapping of Rwandan Refugees.

Prosecution led by Maj Raphael Mugisha states that between the years 2010 and 2018, Gen Kayihura allowed the issue of arms and ammunitions to Boda-Boda 2010 patron Abdullah Kitatta, a person unauthorized to own a firearm.

In the second count, Kayihura is charged with failing to supervise and ensure accountability for arms and ammunitions he issued to specialized units under the office of IGP including Flying squad unit, specialized operations unit, witness protection unit and the Crime Intelligence Directorate of the police.

The former IGP has also been charged with aiding and abetting his junior soldiers to kidnap 3 Rwandan exiles, refugees and Ugandan citizens to Rwanda and denied all the 3 charges.

These are; Lt. Joel Mutabaazi, Jackson Kaleemera and Sgt Innocent Kaliisa.