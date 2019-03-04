Ivory smuggling Vietnamese nationals expected in court soon

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Two Vietnamese nationals intercepted over the weekend are set to appear in court any time soon.

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Customs Enforcement Intelligence Officers on Saturday evening intercepted and offloaded two Vietnamese nationals who have been on wanted list over ivory smuggling, from Qatar airways.

Nguyen Van Thanh and Dinh Van Chung are said to be part of an 18-man wanted mafia racket suspected to be behind ivory smuggling in the region.

Now speaking to Kfm the URA Acting Assistant commissioner public and corporate affairs Jamil Ssenyonjo said these will soon be produced in court

The authority’s Customs last month seized the largest ever consignment of ivory and pangolin scales worth over 14 billion and arrested 3 suspects who were prosecuted in court and remanded to Luzira.