Islamic University graduates its pioneer doctors

By Juliet Nalwooga

The Islamic University In Uganda has today graduated its pioneer batch of medical doctors.

Speaking at the 27th graduation ceremony in Mbale town on Saturday morning, the university’s rector Dr. Ahmed Kawesa noted that the world, Africa in particular is short of medical workers, sounding a call to the health ministry to devise ways of bridging the human resource gap in the health sector.

Dr Kawesa noted that according to the World Health Organization, although Africa has the biggest percentage of the world disease burden, the continent has just 3% of the world’s health workers.

Today over 2,200 grandaunts received awards in different disciplines from the Islamic University in Uganda, 50% of whom where female and 50% male.

They included KFM’s Benjamin Jumbe.