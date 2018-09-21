Isimba dam to be ready by December

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Government is set to add more 183 megawatts on the national grid by December this year following the completion of Isimba Dam construction.

Currently this dam is 95% completed and almost ready to start generating power.

According to the Chief executive officer of Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited Harris Mutikanga, necessary connection are done.

He said that power from this dam will cost 5 cent per kilowatt, while the power from Bujagali cost 11 cents per kilowatt.

This part of government plan to increase Uganda’s power generation capacity to 3500 megawatt by end of this year.