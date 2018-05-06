Iran’s Rouhani warns Trump of ‘historic regret’ over nuclear deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned that the US will face “historic regret” if Donald Trump scraps the nuclear agreement with Tehran.

Rouhani’s comments come as the US president decides whether to pull out of the deal by a 12 May deadline.

Trump has strongly criticized the agreement, calling it “insane”.

The 2015 deal – between Iran, the US, China, Russia, Germany, France and the UK – lifted sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

France, the UK and Germany have been trying to persuade the US president that the current deal is the best way to stop Iran developing nuclear weapons.