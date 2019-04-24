IPOD to meet on Friday this week with security organisations on public management act

The Inter-party Organisation for Dialogue is set to meet on Friday with security officials and prime minister to review the Public Order Management Act.

IPOD chairman Nobert Mao says the summit is intended to thoroughly discuss and analyse the act and also discuss challenges faced by members of the opposition in executing their mandate around the country.

This follows what the opposition calls continued blocking of their meetings and music concerts organised by Kyandondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, whose stage name is Bobi Wine.

