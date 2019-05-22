IPOD summit a waste of time – Lord Mayor Lukwago

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Kampala lord Mayor EriasLukwago has described the just concluded Inter party organization for dialogue summit as a waste of time.

Lukwago claims the summit which took place yesterday only served to give President Yoweri Museveni an edge over others to present himself as a true democrat and one who is ready to dialogue with others.

Lukwago however questions the whole agenda of continuously holding the IPOD summit arguing that they have derailed from its original principles.

Monday’s summit was aimed at discussing the IPOD council recommendations among them; public funding to political parties and the Public Order Management Act.

Lukwago says the agenda of the summit deviates from the key issues that led to formation of the summit which was meant to among other things discuss the political crisis in the country.

Related stories……….

Mao blasts FDC for eating IPOd money but snubbing summit meetings