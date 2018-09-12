Interpol issues arrest warrant for the son and daughter of Moses Ali

By Risdel Kasasira.

Interpol has issued an arrest warrant for the son and daughter of First Deputy Prime Minister Moses Ali over fraud charges in South Sudan.

The duo is wanted over a reported deal gone bad with a Ugandan businessman based in South Sudan, who reportedly paid them more than $94,000 (about Shs353 million) to supply his company protective gear to be used in oil wells but the items were never delivered.

Mr Alule Asafi Sabiri claims he paid the money to Hafeez Musa Ali, Ramlat Musa Ali, both Gen Ali’s children, and Ivan Kuloba Sitati, a Kenyan national, between January and February to supply boots, overalls and safety aprons for a project that was to be executed in February but the trio, that jointly runs MIST Ltd, never supplied the equipment.