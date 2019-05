By Ivan Ssenabulya.

The outgoing Interpol director DIGP Fred Yiga has tasked the new director to put focus on fighting human trafficking and other cross border crimes.

He made the calls at the handover ceremony in Kampala, after he retired from the police force.

Yiga has cited forgery of certificates of good conduct, another challenge to the Interpol.

The deputy Interpol director Ben Oyonyeko was appointed to replace FredYiga.