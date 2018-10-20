Interpol condemns brutal arrests.

By Samuel Ssebuliba .

The Directorate of Interpol has condemned the continued brutal arrest of people in Uganda.

This comes as police still analyze a video circulating on social media showing armed men in civilian clothes manhandling an alleged suspect who has since been identified as Yusuf Kawooya.

Addressing the media in Kampala, the director Interpol Uganda Fred Yiga said that all arrests must adhere to the arresting guild lines that were released by the inspector general of police.

He said that the aspect of human rights and dignity must always be fundamental while effecting any arrest regardless of any circumstance.