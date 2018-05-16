Internet Users asked to be careful to avoid fraudsters

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Internet Users have been asked to be careful on whatever they do, on it to avoid fraudsters.

Speaking to Kfm after the release of a report on the operation of the Electronic Crime Counter Measures Unit, Unwanted Witness Chief Executive Officer Dorothy Mukasa said people should do limited sharing and know who they share information with on social media.

Currently no law that protects users’ privacy and government through the Unit is monitoring whatever is done on the internet, to enforce the Computer Misuse Act.

The report says that 25 people have been arrested since 2011 and charged through the Computer Misuse Act but none is convicted, which she says is a violation of human rights.

