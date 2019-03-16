Internet misuse to have long term damage on millennials and the country

By Betty Alobo.

The Uganda revenue Authority’s Commissioner Customs, Dickson Kateshumbwa has asked Millennials to go off social media and productive things that can growth them and the country at large.

He says instead of misusing social media, they can use it to enterprise themselves.

He has now appealed to the youth to reduce on the pressure of sex

He has also appealed to the young people to avoid destructions and getting involved in internet peer pressure including pleasing the social media followers rather than getting to developmental work.