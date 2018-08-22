International artists join #FreeBobiWine campaign

Dozens of top musicians including Chris Martin, Chrissie Hynde, Brian Eno and Damon Albarn have signed an open letter calling for the release of detained Ugandan singer-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known to fans as Bobi Wine.

More than 80 artists, activists and politicians signed the statement condemning “the arrest, imprisonment and vicious, life-threatening physical attack by Ugandan government forces”.

“We call upon the Ugandan government to ensure [Kyagulanyi has] full access to medical treatment, to allow a full and impartial investigation of his violent arrest and imprisonment and … to follow internationally recognised procedures and safeguards in proceeding with any case against him,”

“We pledge to remain vigilant … and to use our voices … to press for his immediate and unconditional release, and for an end to this and other acts of political repression and violence in Uganda.”

Signatories also include Peter Gabriel, Adam Clayton of U2, top African musicians such as Femi Kuti, Nigerian Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka and Tom Watson, the deputy leader of the Labour party in the UK.

Story by the The guardian UK