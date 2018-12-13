Internal Affairs ministry vows to look into office break in claims

By Juliet Nalwooga.

Internal affairs minister Jeje Odongo has promised to ensure the fast tracking of investigations into reports of office break-ins by civil society organisations.

Addressing a quarterly dialogue meeting with CSOs in Kampala, Odongo promised to consult with the Criminal Investigations Department to come up with a conclusive report on the issue.

This comes shortly after the National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders presented a report on office break-ins with a call on government to conduct meaningful investigations about the matter.

Speaking to KFM, the Executive Director of Western Ankole Civil Society Forum Apollo Kakonge cited foul play in the matter.