Intern doctors have suspended their strike

By Shamim Natebwa.

Patients can finally breathe a sigh of relief as medical interns suspend their strike that kicked off on 28th of November totaling to twelve days.

Doctors under their umbrella body federation of Uganda medical interns (FUMI), brought to a standstill work at several health facilities across the country claiming for delayed salary since October, poor working conditions, a steady supply of sundries and other medical supplies in hospital among others.

The intern’s president Dr Joel Mirembe noted that the government has paid their arrears and promised to work on other demands ,however he has warned government not to take the doctors’ demands for granted since they would ill not hesitate to resume the strike if by December 31, if nothing tangible has come up.

Meanwhile the permanent secretary ministry of health Dr. Diana Atwine has confirmed meeting the intern leaders under their Umbrella Uganda Medical Association and agreed to solve their grievances starting with allowances which they already got.