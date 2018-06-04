Insurance Regulatory Authority dragged to court over 3rd party insurance fees

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Insurance Regulatory Authority has been dragged to court over un-uniformed and mandatory motor third party insurance fees.

Steven Ssekigozi a concerned citizen challenges the compulsory enforcement by police for motor vehicle owners to pay 3rd party insurance.

In the 30th May suet before the High Court Civil Division, Ssekigozi contends that according to the Insurance ACT anyone to pay a cover is an agreement by will not mandatory.

He says government vehicles are also exempted from paying the 3rd party insurance, seeking court to declare it unlawful and task the regulator to come up with a clear national insurance policy.

He wants the IRA board be disbanded for incompetence and all the money collected be refunded to the consolidated fund.

Currently motor 3rd party insurance fees vary, with some vehicles paying 30,000/-, 40,000/- and others 80,000/-

He petitioned court through his lawyers, Tropical Law Advocates but the matter not yet fixed for hearing.

Among the other respondents are Bank of Uganda and the Attorney General.