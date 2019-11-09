Insurance company ordered to compensate Kiwatule accident victims

By Stephen Otage

KAMPALA: The Uganda Insurers’ Association has ordered Excel Insurance Company Limited to compensate all the people who were involved in the Kiwatule accident on Thursday morning.

According to Badru Dengi the manager life and pension at the Uganda Insurers’ Association, the flier which was circulating on social media calling on all the Kiwatule accident victims to register with Excel Insurance Company for compensation, is part of the Third Party Compensation project which has been running since May this year.

Yesterday Hope for Victims of Traffic Accidents HOVITA a non-government organization together with Uganda Insurers’ Association, held a sensitization campaign at Kirudu hospital with the hospital staff on how to handle accident victims l.

According to Sam Bambanza the group’s team leader, compensation of accident victims is a statutory obligation established by the 1989 Road Traffic Act which mandates an insurance company to compensate all accident victims of a motor vehicle or motorcycle which has taken Third Party Motor Insurance from them.