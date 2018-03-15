Independent wins Makerere guild presidential race

By RitahKemigisa.

An independent candidate Papa Were Salim has been declared the new 84th Guild president for Makerere University succeeding the former guild president FDCs Paul Kato whose term of office ended recently.

While announcing the results last night, the chairperson electoral commission Makerere University, Kenneth Isabirye observed that the election was free and fair.

Papa’s victory follows a highly competitive race which saw 15 Candidates vying for the guild presidential race.

He managed to win the race after garnering 3202 votes out of 10725 which were the total cast votes.

He was closely followed by his greatest rival in the race from the youth wing of the opposition Democratic Party, UYD’s Edward Kinene Ssemakula who got 2267 votes.

Meanwhile the two ladies who participated in the race namely Prize Ahimbisibwe and Florence Namuganza got 163 and 42 votes respectively.