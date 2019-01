By Samuel Ssebuliba.

The Ministry of health has asked residents of Kampala to maintain a high degree of hygiene in the wake of an outbreak of Cholera in some city suburbs.

Yesterday the health ministry started investigating a reported cholera outbreak in Rubaga division where eight suspected patients were picked and admitted at Naguru hospital.

According to Emmanuel Ainebyona the ministry spokesperson, the sole cause of this disease is poor hygiene and so residents ought to be vigilant