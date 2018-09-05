Imported cars stuck at Mombasa port

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

In Kenya More than 1,000 imported vehicles are lying at Mombasa port following the breakdown of a vital National Transport and Safety Authority system.

The collapse of this e-sticker application system has affected car importers and Kenyans who applied for a change of vehicle registration.

The application for the sticker is being done through the integrated transport management system, which is found on the NTSA website.

According to the Chairman Car Importers Association of Kenya Peter Otieno, application of the sticker through e-Citizen goes through but does not reflect on the NTSA system.

Between 9,000 and 12,000 vehicles are imported in a month through Kenya.