I’m not being funded by foreign powers, Infact i am broke – Bobi Wine

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Kyadondo East Legislator Robert Kyagulanyi known to many as Bobi Wine has dismissed claims that he is being funded by foreign powers.

This follows statements from president Museveni and top government officials to the effect that the legislator’s people power movement is being funded by some external forces seeking to destabilize the country.

According to Bobi wine,he is actually broke following government’s cancellation of most of his music concerts from which he has been earning.

He adds that much as he is a member of parliament, he still remains a musician who also relies on concerts to earn a living.

Kyagulanyi adds that upon full recovery he hopes to continue with his music career and politics.

He meanwhile says he misses his old self, where he would move freely as any common Ugandan.