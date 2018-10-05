IGP says security in the country is safe and calm

By Damali Mukhaye.

The inspector general of police Martin Ochola Okoth has revealed that the country is safe and calm despite the numerous murderous and threats to some individuals.

Addressing journalists at the internal affairs, Okoth said police has observed stability across the country apart from a few the Kampala metropolitan area where the rate of criminality is high.

He says police is continuing with the investigation of high profile murder cases that involved key government officials who were assassinated by unknown assailants.

He however says the public should also contribute to the security of their country by giving them timely information on any criminal activities occurring in their localities.