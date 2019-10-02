IGP – release all Idle and Disorderly Victims

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The inspector General of Police Martins Okoth Ochola has instructed all police officers to release all people arrested for the crime of Idle and Disorderly.

The IGP’s instruction is contained in a circular addressed to all directors, RPCs and DPCs.

The order follows a directive by president Museveni that no person should be arrested for the same crime and all those already arrested be released immediately and prosecution discontinued.

The IGP in the circular also referred to the president’s directive to immediately release people arrested by the KCCA enforcement personnel in kampala for failure to pay a fine of 1M shillings .

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga has confirmed the development