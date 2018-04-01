IGP Ochola warns musicians, bouncers on causing chaos

By Joseph Kato

As Christians celebrate Easter today, the Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola, has warned musicians and bouncers against causing chaos at places of entertainment.

In his Easter Message delivered earlier by the police spokesperson, Emilian Kayima, Ochola said police usually registers several cases of violence resulting from musicians and bouncers’ misconduct such as missing at venues where they have been pronounced to perform and bouncers who mishandle revelers.

Ochola’s warning comes two months after renowned vocalist, Moses Ssekibogo aka Mowzey Radio, was killed in a bar brawl.

Several other revelers such as John Ahimbisibwe have been killed at places of entertainment.

Police also cautions motorcyclists to use roads responsibly purposely to avoid accidents that result from carelessness.

Kayima says several police officers have been deployed at strategic places to man security during Easter holiday, adding that highway integrated police and sister security agencies have been deployed to provide security and respond to emergencies.