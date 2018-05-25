IGP Ochola commended on tough stance on inhuman arrest of suspects

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Uganda Human Rights commission has commended the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola for his tough comments about the arrest of suspects.

In his latest press briefing at the police headquarters, Ochola was quoted as saying police officers who arrest individuals without identifying themselves should be stoned.

Addressing journalists this morning, the chairman of the commission Meddy Kaggwa said Ochola’s comments come at a time when police and other security operatives have often been criticized for inhumanly arresting suspects.

Kaggwa says it is paramount for security operatives to give suspects the respect they deserve by clearly telling them the reason for their arrest and showing them a warrant of arrest.

He has meanwhile criticized the manner in which singer Qute Kaye was arrested given his sick life.